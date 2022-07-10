Social Media Reacts to Nick Kyrgios Complaining About ‘Drunk' Fan at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios wanted a fan removed from his match against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Which fan? Here's how Kyrgios described the individual to the umpire in the middle of the match...

"It's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks, bro," Kyrgios said.

"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."



Classic Nick Kyrgios#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mhDw7M2Zbd — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 10, 2022

The 27-year-old Australian tennis player, seeking his first Grand Slam victory, said the allegedly inebriated fan was proving to be a distraction during a pivotal match.

"She is distracting me when I'm serving in the Wimbledon final," Kyrgios said to the umpire. "There's no other bigger occasion. You didn't believe me, and then she did it again, and it nearly cost me the game. Why is she still here? She's drunk out of her mind in the first row speaking to me in the middle of the game. What's acceptable?"

"Nothing's acceptable," the umpire responded.

"OK, so kick her out," Kyrgios said.

"I don't know which one it is," the umpire said.

"I know exactly which one it is," Kyrgios said before describing the fan.

Kyrgios was supposed to play Rafael Nadal in the semifinals but Nadal had to withdraw after suffering an abdominal tear, automatically sending Kyrgios to his first final. Kyrgios won the first set against Djokovic, dropped the second set, and then went off about the fan while serving as the third set was 2-2.

No word yet on if the fan was removed, but Kyrgios received a code violation. Djokovic went on to defeat Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to win his fourth consecutive men's singles title at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios' antics, which also included him shouting at members in his box, went viral. Here's how social media responded...

555-kyrgios

yes, hello, hi, how do i deal with nick again please? pic.twitter.com/KI2gaqwwKw — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) July 10, 2022

“I once got ejected from the Wimbledon final for distracting Nick Kyrgios by consuming 700 drinks” #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/s8W9qW2Bkv — Craig Bratt (@craigybratt) July 10, 2022

Most men with as many unwanted opinions as Kyrgios simply get it out of their system by doing a podcast. — Mark Watson (I saw him at the Fringe one time) (@watsoncomedian) July 10, 2022

Djokovic is playing Kyrgios and Kyrgios is playing the umpire, a lady who had 700 drinks, other fans and Djokovic. — Wildes (@kevinwildes) July 10, 2022

Kyrgios doing the work of hawk eye. Lol — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) July 10, 2022

Kyrgios when a fan coughs too hard as he’s about to serve pic.twitter.com/KaVsy9QJL0 — @VideoReacts (@VideoReacts) July 10, 2022

Kyrgios is such a monumental a**hole. Imagine hurling constant foul-mouthed abuse in a Wimbledon final at your own support team/family for YOUR bad shots? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 10, 2022

Djokovic while Kyrgios is screaming at his box, arguing with the umpire and engaging with fanspic.twitter.com/TXG0EIalgk — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) July 10, 2022