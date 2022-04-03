Social media teases Geno Auriemma after losing undefeated record in title games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Geno Auriemma and the Connecticut Huskies are no longer undefeated in the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game.

The No. 2 Huskies entered Sunday’s matchup against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks with an all-time record of 11-0 in the title game, with Auriemma at the helm for each contest. It was the most wins without a loss in the national championship game in both men’s and women’s college basketball. Legendary UCLA men’s head coach John Wooden now has the top spot with a clean 10-0 mark.

However, Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks spoiled Auriemma’s perfect record with a 64-49 win. South Carolina’s size down low proved to be too much for UConn. The Gamecocks came into the match rebounding 47% of their misses. Led by National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxton, South Carolina hoarded 21 offensive rebounds out of the team’s 49 total on the night. By comparison, UConn pulled down just six.

After the game, Twitter poked fun at Auriemma, with some pointing how both he and Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski lost big games in consecutive days:

geno coach k



🤝

ended by a carolina — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) April 4, 2022

Geno and Coach K both losing in the same weekend is even better than I imagined. — Brian Rice (@briancrice) April 4, 2022

You know what the N in Geno Auriemma stands for?



No longer undefeated in National Championship games. — Jeannette (@jayher17) April 4, 2022

Geno Auriemma and Coach K going down in the same week pic.twitter.com/d7hXIBrVUC — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 4, 2022

Geno Auriemma is an absolute class act losing his first ever National Championship in solidarity with Coach K. pic.twitter.com/zGU5Jh9jwE — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 4, 2022

Not much Geno Auriemma hasn't seen by now.



The losing locker room after a title game will be a first -- UConn will fall to 11-1. Incredible.



South Carolina was better all night. More aggressive, more physical and deserving champions. #NCAAWBB — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) April 4, 2022

On the other bench, Staley moved to 2-0 in the national title game after the Gamecocks last hoisted the trophy in 2017. Twitter gave Staley her flowers after another strong coaching display:

Dawn Staley is the first Black coach in Division I basketball history (men’s or women’s) to win multiple national championships 🏆🏆



(h/t @InstantRHIplay) pic.twitter.com/n7JqnHnVAY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2022

Dawn Staley is going to be one of the greats of all time. And she is going to do it with style. I’m a fan. A big fan. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 4, 2022

Give Dawn Staley all the national championships. She seems like an unbelievable coach to play for. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) April 4, 2022

The last 6 minutes of that game was the passing of the torch. You could see it in Geno’s face every time they showed him, He had a good team, but he KNEW … they weren’t good enough and the better team was going to win. It’s a new era. — William Gunter (@WilGunter) April 4, 2022

Such an impressive win by South Carolina. They were more physical and aggressive than UConn, and led from start to finish. Congrats to @dawnstaley for winning her second national title. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 4, 2022