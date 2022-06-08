Southington Baseball Playing for Coach Charlie Lembo

As the state championship game approaches, Southington is playing for more than a trophy, but also to honor their longtime coach Charlie Lembo.

"Yeah, we're just one step closer to winning it for him," said Southington pitcher Connor Whitehead. "He's watching over us, giving us some nice hops, we're doing good with the bats."

Lembo passed away in May at the age of 62 following a year-long cancer battle. Players remember what he taught them and Lembo's impact is still being felt.

"I mean he's watching over us while we're on the field. We can feel it while we're playing," one player said.

"I mean he's with us all the time," said Southington head coach Stan Switala. "So we knew coming into today, he's going to be with us, he's with us this year, next year, until we're done."

Southington will take on Fairfield Warde in the Class LL State Championship game on Saturday.

