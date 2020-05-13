Southington Honors Six Seniors on Softball Team

After the season was canceled, Southington arranged for the six seniors on the softball team to safely put on their jerseys one more time.

“It’s a good feeling to put the jersey on one last time,” said senior infielder Kristin Rose. “It’s exciting.”

The goal was to offer the girls a bit of closure after they never got to take the field this season.

“We’re all very sad about what’s going on but we knew we wanted to do something special for them,” said head coach Davina Hernandez.

“It feels good to be back in the uniform at least just to be together as seniors one last time,” added senior outfielder Gianna Perugini.

They posed for photos in front of the scoreboard and took the field in their positions. It may not have been what they envisioned, but it was still a senior experience years in the making.

“I’ve been playing with all of them since I was really little,” said senior outfielder Kasey Mason.

“Four out of the six of us have played together since we were 10 years old competitively so we’ve kind of become family,” said senior infielder Katie Gundersen.

The Blue Knights were hoping to defend last year’s Class LL state championship. Even though they won’t have that chance, they’re graduating as champions.

“Softball in Southington is such a big deal so the fact that I got to play here and win a championship was really awesome,” said senior infielder Alex Rogers.

“I remember growing up when I was in middle school, I’d always come to the games when the team was in the championship so to be a part of that was really amazing,” added senior outfielder Kelsey Hernandez.

“The way that it is ending isn’t going to take away from the careers that they’ve had and the impact they made on the program,” said Davina Hernandez.