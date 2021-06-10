Southington

Southington Softball Set to Play in Record 24th State Championship Game

By Matt Finkel

Southington softball is back in the state championship game for the 24th time in program history. That's the most all-time and this weekend, the Blue Knights will play for their 19th state title.

After winning it all in 2019, Southington will take on Fairfield-Ludlowe on Saturday in the Class LL championship game and they are grateful for the opportunity.

"I am so excited," said senior pitcher Julia Panarella. "With the year off, I wish we had it but the fact that we came back with that break and we're still good and came back for [a chance at] back-to-back championships, I'm excited."

"This group is so special," said Southington softball head coach Davina Hernandez. "I'm just so proud of them. I'm just really happy for the kids because it's been a really rough few years for everybody. [I'm] just glad they're out here doing something they love but most importantly I'm happy to see them smile and have fun."

First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at DeLuca Field in Stratford.

