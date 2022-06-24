Sports World Reacts to Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

The sports world is weighing in on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the federal law that protected a woman’s right to an abortion.

The Friday morning announcement came nearly two months after the majority opinion was leaked. While the initial leak set off shockwaves throughout the country, the official decision continues to spark controversy.

Many male athletes were quick to join the conversation.

LeBron James amplified the opinion of activist DeRecka Purnell, echoing her statement that the decision is about “power and control.”

It’s ABSOLUTELY ABOUT POWER & CONTROL!! https://t.co/Bx9VJH1PTj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 24, 2022

Patriots running back Damien Harris invoked similar language.

This is about power and the war on women.. Scary, scary times. — Damien Harris (@DHx34) June 24, 2022

Roderick Townsend, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist, was quick to point out the stark contrast of this decision to the Court's response to matters of gun control. Just yesterday, the Supreme Court delivered gun rights activist a major win by striking down a New York law that required gun owners to demonstrate a "unique need" for self-protection to carry a handgun outside the home.

Mass shootings, school shootings, mass school shootings, police being incompetent killing unarmed people and the Supreme Court says



"We need to look into this abortion problem"



The downfall of this country gonna be epic. — Roderick Townsend (@TheJumpAddict_) June 24, 2022

Kyle Long, who spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears before his most recent stint in Kansas City, drew similar comparisons to the anti-vaccine movement.

Strange to me the same folks that claim my body my choice on vaccines are the same ones to strip that right from women



This isn’t a political discussion it’s a human one — KyleLong (@Ky1eLong) June 24, 2022

Josh Hart of the Portland Trail Blazers tweeted a simple “I’m sorry” to the “women in this country.”

To the women in this country….I’m Sorry — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 24, 2022

Hart graduated high school from Sidwell Friends School in Bethesda, Md., a popular option for many politicians and leaders in Washington including six presidential children.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tweeted a similar message.

No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women. — Kyler Murray (@K1) June 24, 2022

This decision comes one day after the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a law that prohibits sex-based discrimination by any school or education program receiving federal funding. The landmark case shaped access to scholarships, athletic funding and more recently became an avenue to pursue allegations of sexual assault.

Former Notre Dame head coach and Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw touched on the significance of this anniversary, before impressing upon the importance of enacting change at the ballot box.

1 day after celebrating 50 years of oppty thru title IX, the supreme ct takes away our right to choose. 1 step forward 2 steps back for women in America. If you think they’ll stop there, you’re naive. This is what happens when you don’t vote like your freedom depends on it. — Muffet McGraw (@MuffetMcGraw) June 24, 2022

While the majority of the sports world that took to social media expressed dismay at the Court’s decision, there are several athletes who have come out in support of the change.

Benjamin Watson, who spent 16 years in the NFL before retiring in 2019, has been a vocal opponent of abortion. He was active on Twitter throughout Friday, sharing the trailer of a 2020 film he produced on the issue of abortion and responding to Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

Today presents an incredible opportunity in our state for you to support all life, as your faith and cultural tradition inform AND advocate for every form of support women and children deserve. That’s the leadership Georgia needs and desires…from our pastors and politicians https://t.co/UB0usbeyiO — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) June 24, 2022

The responses have not been confined to individuals. As of Friday evening, the National Women’s Soccer League issued a statement, followed by a joint statement from the NBA and WNBA.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued the following statement today: pic.twitter.com/aE6xnJIxtG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 24, 2022