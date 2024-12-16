State champions crowned on high school football field

Masuk defeated Windsor 24-21 to win the Class MM title on Friday. Jackson Zylick kicked a field goal to win the Panthers their first football state championship since 2010.

"I mean it's unreal. You see it go through, the world stops," said Zylick. "Like man we just did it. After all we've been through, all season we just battled through."

"The resiliency of these kids, how strong they were and what they do, it was evident out there tonight," said Masuk football head coach Steve Christy. "We're definitely not the biggest ones out there but we've got the biggest damn hearts. I'm so proud of them man."

Killingly took down Sheehan 48-33 on Friday to complete the perfect season and win the Class SS championship.

"[I] told them to play 48 minutes tonight," said Killingly head coach Chad Neal. "It was going to be back and forth and I'm just so proud of them."

Ansonia beat Bloomfield 58-12 to win the program's record 22nd state championship on Saturday.

"We don't really talk about the record," said Ansonia head coach Tom Brockett. "We talk about adding to the history of Ansonia football and I told these kids, I said 20 years from now, your kids are going to look you dead in the eye, and you're going to say I was a champion."

St. Joseph held off Brookfield 21-20 in an exciting game to win the Class M title. It's the Cadets' 16th state championship in program history.

"It just means everything," said St. Joseph defensive back Jake Rios. "It's the best feeling in the world. Nothing beats this."

"You have no idea what we went through in the past four years with these kids, and they stuck it out," said St. Joseph football head coach Joe DellaVecchia. "This was their goal from day one and I told them, if they stayed, they were going to be champions and they did it."

New Canaan defeated Darien 35-21 on Saturday to claim the Class L state championships. It's the Rams' third straight state title and 15th for head coach Lou Marinelli.

"That's one of the best rivalries in the state and they did a tremendous job and had us on the ropes so we're really happy we're able to pull that out," said Marinelli.

Greenwich shut out West Haven 14-0 to win the Class LL championship on Saturday. It's the Cardinals' 10th state championship in program history.

"I'm overwhelmed with everything," said senior Michael D'Angelo. "All glory to God, that's all I can say. I just love this football team. We worked so hard to get here."

"Literally the most selfless quarterback and player I think I have ever coached," said Greenwich football head coach Anthony Morello. "I'm just so happy he gets to enjoy this moment with his teammates.