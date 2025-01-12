Steelers lose 5th straight as Ravens win Wild Card game 28-14

Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns in a flawless first half, Derrick Henry scored twice while leading Baltimore's devastating running game, and the Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 on Saturday night to advance to the second round of the AFC playoffs.

The Ravens move on to face either Buffalo or Houston after jumping out to a 21-0 halftime lead and holding on against their AFC North rivals. Baltimore had a 19-2 advantage in first downs in the first half, when the Ravens produced touchdown drives of 95, 85 and 90 yards,

Henry ran for 186 yards, and Baltimore outrushed the Steelers 299-29. It was the most yards rushing allowed by Pittsburgh in a playoff game, breaking the mark of 232 set by the Oakland Raiders 51 years ago.

Jackson, the two-time MVP still seeking a postseason breakthrough, made it clear from the start he was going to make Pittsburgh (10-8) defend his arm and his legs. He kept the chains moving, and the Ravens (13-5) were happy to advance the ball methodically against a Steelers team that has relied heavily this season on forcing turnovers.

Pittsburgh's season ends with five straight losses, two of which came in Baltimore. The ending was a familiar story for the Steelers, who have lost six consecutive playoff games. The last three times they've been in the postseason, they've fallen on the road in games that have exemplified the gap between Pittsburgh and the conference's true contenders.

The Ravens had 10 touchdown drives of at least 90 yards in the regular season, the most by a team since at least 2000. They started at their own 5 on their first possession and drove 13 plays for a touchdown.

The Steelers have made a habit recently of winning tight games against the Ravens, capitalizing on Baltimore mistakes. The Ravens avoided that problem Saturday, taking few major risks.

They did get creative on the first drive, lining Henry up for a direct snap from center while Jackson came across and faked a sweep. Henry kept the ball for a 34-yard gain. Jackson capped the possession with a 15-yard scoring strike to Rashod Bateman, who was Baltimore's top healthy receiver with Zay Flowers (knee) unavailable.

Jackson went 16 of 21 for 175 yards and rushed for 81.

Henry made it 14-0 with an 8-yard run with 4:09 left in the half. After a Pittsburgh punt, the Steelers called timeout on third-and-2 from the Baltimore 18, hoping to get the ball back, but the Ravens converted and then quickly moved into position to score.

The Houston Texans delivered a dominant defensive performance, ending the LA Chargers season in the AFC Wild Card playoff round.

On second down from the Pittsburgh 5 with 11 seconds left, Jackson nearly used up the remaining time scrambling around, but he eventually dumped the ball off to an open Justice Hill, who went into the end zone with 2 seconds left.

The Steelers drove 98 yards for a touchdown on their first second-half possession, with Russell Wilson throwing a 30-yard scoring pass to Van Jefferson. Baltimore quickly answered when Henry broke free up the middle for a 44-yard TD — Pittsburgh defenders were caught out of position because Jackson faked a run to the left after handing the ball off.

Wilson answered with a 36-yard touchdown strike to George Pickens in the third, but that was it for the scoring. Wilson went 20 of 29 for 270 yards on a night when neither team turned the ball over.

Injuries

Pittsburgh T Dan Moore Jr. injured an ankle.

Up next

The Ravens need Denver to win at Buffalo on Sunday if they're going to host a game next weekend. If that happens, Houston would come to Baltimore. If not, Baltimore would head to Buffalo for a matchup between Jackson and fellow MVP candidate Josh Allen.

The Steelers enter the offseason after Wilson and coach Mike Tomlin were able to get them to the playoffs, but a once-promising season ended with a thud.