Steph Curry Dominates NBA GM Survey for Most Clutch Player, Best Guard

Steph dominates GM survey, named NBA's most clutch player originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. The clock is winding down. A big shot is needed.

Who would NBA general managers pick to take that shot?

That's right. Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

In the annual survey taken by GMs around the league, Curry was named the player that executives would want taking a shot with the game on the line. He won the category in a landslide.

Curry received 55 percent of the vote, far ahead of Kevin Durant (17 percent) in second place and Damian Lillard (14 percent) in third.

Last year, Durant won the category with a 41 percent vote. But in the 2021-22 NBA season, Curry took his clutch game to another level.

On Jan. 21, Curry swished a step-back jump shot as time expired to give the Warriors a 105-103 victory over the Houston Rockets. He had hit many clutch shots over the years, but that was his first legitimate buzzer beater.

STEPH FOR THE WIN!!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/CF5BWeUkwT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2022

Curry brought a basket full of dagger shots to the Warriors' championship run, each properly celebrated by the "night night" celebration that countless athletes recently have adopted.

Elsewhere in the survey, Curry was also named the best point guard in the NBA (72 percent), the best pure shooter in the league (91 percent), the best player at moving without the ball (81 percent) and the player that forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments (52 percent).

With the NBA season quickly approaching, here’s a recap of the biggest headlines from the 2022 offseason.

The Warriors, by the way, were the second-most popular pick to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Golden State received 25 percent of the vote to repeat as champions, narrowly ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers (21 percent) and trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks (43 percent).

As Golden State attempts its second championship repeat in franchise history, it'll have the NBA's most clutch player leading the charge.