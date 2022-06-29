Steph Curry Honored to be Hosting ‘Exciting' 2022 ESPYS Show

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, a four-time world champion, eight-time All-Star and … a television host?

The Warriors superstar and 2022 NBA Finals MVP will host this year’s ESPYS, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

Curry has previously attended the award show, winning Best NBA Player in 2021 and 2015, along with winning Best Male Athlete in 2015.

However, this will be his first time hosting the prestigious sports ceremony.

"I've had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I'd have the privilege of hosting this special event," Curry said in a statement. "As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year."

Curry, and the Warriors, had plenty of those top moments of the 2021-22 season.

On top of winning his fourth title in eight seasons, and (finally) taking home the Bill Russell, Curry also broke Ray Allen's 3-point record and was named the MVP of both the All-Star Game and the Western Conference finals.

Curry is nominated for several awards this year, including best male athlete, best NBA player and best record-breaking performance. His fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, is nominated for best comeback athlete and the Warriors are nominated for best team.

The award show will be held on July 20 at 5 p.m. PT and air live on ABC. ​