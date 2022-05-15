Steph Curry to Graduate From Davidson College During NBA Playoff Run

​The accolades go on and on for Warriors superstar Steph Curry. He's the NBA’s greatest 3-point shooter of all time and is also a three-time champion, two-time league MVP and eight-time All-Star.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old guard added a big life accomplishment to his resume by officially becoming a college graduate.

13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad.



Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College.



Congrats to the Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/R3giuMtPDx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Curry played three seasons for Davidson College from 2006-09 and put himself and the Wildcats on the map while leading the team to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

As a junior in 2009, Curry halted his college coursework to prepare for the NBA draft and was a semester short of a degree. This spring, Curry reenrolled and completed his final coursework. He'll receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology.

In the midst of an NBA playoff run, Curry won’t be attending Davidson’s commencement ceremony Sunday.

Davidson insisted it wouldn't retire Curry's No. 30 Wildcats jersey until he earned his degree from the school. Now that the final box is checked, Warriors fans can expect No. 30 to be raised in John M. Belk Arena rafters sooner rather than later.