Stephen A. Smith's Michael Jordan Take Sparks Twitter Spat With Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith’s MJ take sparks Twitter spat with Kevin Durant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Durant is at it again on Twitter.

Just days after having an interesting exchange with former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, the Brooklyn Nets superstar traded barbs with Stephen A. Smith on Thursday.

It all started when Smith unleashed quite the Michael Jordan take on ESPN’s “First Take.” In a debate about whether Stephen Curry has changed the NBA for the better or worse, Smith defended Curry by placing blame on the GOAT. He argued that MJ is responsible for “changing the game for the worse” with his mega-star status:

.@stephenasmith says Steph Curry changed basketball for the better, while MJ changed it for the worse.



“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” pic.twitter.com/XkgDKzFp0l — First Take (@FirstTake) June 1, 2022

And the controversial opinion isn't even what ended up making the biggest headlines. The clip was quote-tweeted by Durant, who went on to call out Smith (along with FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe):

My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward. https://t.co/0Oc9J2HqxS — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2022

Durant’s shot didn’t go unanswered, as Smith fired back by saying commentators like him are always going to be around:

…..news for you @KDTrey5. We ain’t going any damn place. For every @stephenasmith, Skip, @ShannonSharpe and others, there’s thousands more coming down the pike. We’re not going away. We multiply. Sorry!!!! https://t.co/YvPHNVMOE6 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 2, 2022

The spat ended (at least for now) with Durant simply using a classic Stephen A. meme:

A pretty entertaining back-and-forth, which isn’t all that surprising given Durant’s elite Twitter game and Smith’s flair for theatrics.

It’s probably a long shot, but here’s to hoping KD goes on “First Take” for a showdown with Stephen A. at some point.