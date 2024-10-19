Students and fans fired up for UConn “First Night” ahead of basketball season

UConn "First Night" was back in Storrs where students and fans had a chance to celebrate both top tier programs.

“It’s just unbelievable to be here,” said Sophia Nemetek, who got to attend her first “First Night” on Friday.

As a UConn fan for as long as she could remember, she felt right at home.

“It’s just positive energy coming from everywhere,” she said.

Fans and students are positive because there is one clear goal they are chasing.

“Back-to-back national champions and we are going to make it three,” said Freshman Elliot Coplas.

All eyes are on the men's program, looking to make cutting down nets a habit with a three-peat.

The women’s team kicking off a revenge tour after being knocked out in the Final Four.

“I gotta see my girls pop out, it’s a big one,” said Aleanna Soto, a junior.

Students attending confirming with energy like what was present for First Night, Storrs can turn anyone into a basketball fan.

“I never thought I'd be here watching the games, I wasn’t into basketball before but now I'm hooked,” said junior Noah Anthony.

Both coaches have their eyes locked on the first game of the season, but acknowledged ahead of the festivities they were excited for a little reminder of what the programs mean to the Connecticut community.

“I think it’s a real intimate night for the players and the students and fans and get a vibe for one another and the teams I think I just want to stay out of the way,” said men’s head coach Dan Hurley.

And of course, coaches reminding fans neither program is going anywhere.

“The more one of us wins, the more we all win,” said women’s head coach Geno Auriemma.

The men’s team has their first game November , and the women play on November 7.