Sun eliminates Caitlin Clark, Fever with 87-81 Game 2 win

Caitlin Clark's magical rookie campaign concluded Wednesday as the Indiana Fever couldn't contain the Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut swept Clark and Co. with an 87-81 Game 2 result as five players scored double-digit points. The other two players in the rotation each added eight.

Clark led the Fever -- and all scorers -- with a game-high 25 points but found clean shots hard to come by once again. The AP Rookie of the Year shot 10 of 23 overall and 3 of 12 from distance to go with nine assists, six rebounds, one steal and a block.

Clark hit a three-pointer late in the fourth to give Indiana a slim lead, but the Sun caught fire from there and scorched the Fever down the stretch.

Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 19 points and 13 assists. Marina Mabrey added 17 points, DeWanna Bonner scored 15 and Veronica Burton and DiJonai Carrington chipped in 10 apiece.

Only three Fever players eclipsed double-digit points, led by Clark's total. Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 but struggled shooting, going just 7 of 18 overall. Aliyah Boston dominated down low with 16 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

Connecticut will now await the winner of No. 2 Minnesota Lynx versus No. 7 Phoenix Mercury for its semifinals matchup, which is slated for later Wednesday night.

The No. 1 New York Liberty and No. 4 Las Vegas Aces -- the reigning champs -- form the other semifinal matchup.

After a best-of-three first round, the semifinals and final will move to a best-of-five format, where the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2 and 5. Connecticut will have home-court advantage should the Mercury pull off the upset.

