Old Saybrook scores three goals in overtime to take down Canton 4-1 in the Class S boys soccer state championship game.

Wethersfield defeats Fitch 4-1 to claim its 16th boys soccer state championship.

Holy Cross beats Northwest Catholic 3-2 to win its second straight Class S state championship.

St. Joseph shuts out Simsbury 2-0 to complete the undefeated season and capture the Class L state title.