Sungjae Im leads Masters after Round 1, Tiger Woods tied for 10th originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Masters returned in a big way on Thursday, as did one of golf’s greatest players.

Tiger Woods scored a 1-under in his first round at Augusta National. His round featured some vintage moments, including a patented fist pump after nailing a birdie putt on the 16th hole.

The five-time Masters champion sits in a tie for 10th place and four back of the lead after 18 holes. South Korea’s Sungjae Im posted the top score on Thursday, scoring a 5-under 67 thanks to five birdies and an eagle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cameron Smith had a chance to take the lead into the second day, but a double-bogey on 18 brought him down to 4-under for the day. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Danny Willett and Joaquin Niemann sit in a tie for third place after going 3-under on Thursday.

With one round in the books, here’s what to know heading into Friday’s action:

2022 Masters leaderboard

Here’s a look at the top 10 after the first round:

1. Sungjae Im: -5

2. Cameron Smith: -4

T-3. Danny Willett: -3

T-3. Joaquin Niemann: -3

T-3. Scottie Scheffler: -3

T-3. Dustin Johnson: -3

T-7. Jason Kokrak: -2

T-7. Corey Conners: -2

T-7. Patrick Cantlay: -2

T-10. Nine players: -1

How can I watch the Masters?

Round 2: Friday, April 8 from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, fuboTV

Round 3: Saturday, April 9 from 3-7 p.m. ET on CBS, fuboTV

Round 4: Sunday, April 10 from 2-7 p.m. ET on CBS, fuboTV

You can also stream on ESPN+ and Paramount+ with paid subscriptions.

What are the tee times for Friday at the Masters?

After starting his tournament with a morning tee time, Woods will be in the third-to-last group on Friday. He will be joined by his Thursday groupmates, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann, for a 1:41 p.m. ET tee time for the second round.

Im will be joined by Marc Leishman and Webb Simpson in the ninth group of the day, which will tee off at 9:39 a.m. ET.

Here’s a look at tee times for some notable groups on Friday:

9:39 a.m. ET: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

10:12 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

12:57 p.m. ET: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1:30 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith

1:41 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

2:03 p.m. ET: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

Tee times for all 31 groups can be found here.