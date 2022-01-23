Bucs Turn Ball Over on Downs Despite Unnecessary Roughness Call on Rams

When Rams safety Eric Weddle popped Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans with a late hit to the helmet, it looked like Los Angeles had committed a costly fourth-quarter penalty in their divisional round game.

The Bucs faced a fourth-and-14 down two scores and in Los Angeles territory. Tom Brady looked for Evans for the completion and the first down, but it was broken up by Jalen Ramsey. A couple of seconds later, Weddle laid a late hit on Evans.

While it looked like Tampa Bay would be getting a first down, the officials explained that because the ball hit the ground before the hit was made, the penalty was enforced in between downs.

As a result, the Buccaneers were forced to turn the ball over to the Rams and remained down 27-13.