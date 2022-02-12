Super Bowl LVI

Connecticut Shoppers and Restaurants Prepare for Super Bowl LVI

By Dominique Moody

NBC Universal, Inc.

Super Bowl LVI is one day away and shoppers made sure to head to the grocery store to pick up some game day necessities.

However, this year, some shoppers tell NBC Connecticut prices increased compared to previous years.

“I can’t get over the prices of everything, toothpaste, everything, it’s just insane, and it’s been hard for middle-class people," said shopper Linda Maxa. “We just spent $182 and we didn't buy really anything."

Maxa said she's been utilizing digital coupons and really paying attention to some of the weekly deals at grocery stores.

Other shoppers tell us they noticed the hike in prices, which is why they wanted to take advantage of the deals this weekend.

At Chicago Sam's in Cromwell, the rush is on to have everything in place before kickoff.

"We have about 300 reservations right now coming in," said Ryan Kealey, who is a managing partner of the restaurant. "We're going to go through probably over 1,000 pounds of wings and people seem to be feeling a lot safer now and they're coming in and not holding back as much."

Nate Szymanski was at Chicago Sam's celebrating a relative's birthday and tells us he's excited about the food and the camaraderie.

"Me and my wife have been looking for a reason to get friends together," said Szymanski. "It's fantastic, the Super Bowl is one of the few times in the year where you feel like you can indulge in those more savory, salty kind of things."

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LVIrestaurantsinflationSuper BowlCromwell
