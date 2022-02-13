First Super Bowl for Sports Bettors in Connecticut

This was the first Super Bowl people could legally wager on here in Connecticut.

“I basically bet for the LA Rams to win and my wife wanted to bet for the Bengals,” said Mark Midgette of West Haven.

Folks headed to the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook on Sunday.

“It’s fun to do it the legal way without thinking you’re going to get in any trouble,” said Edwin Maldonado of Springfield, Mass.

Sports fans were excited by the big game and the new venue, which just opened a few days ago.

All 222 seats were sold out.

“When they come to the Sportsbook, it’s about hanging out with their friends, it’s about the atmosphere and the experience,” said Brad Bryant, Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook general manager.

Staff think that will be a strong draw compared to the online betting options. Fans can also head to Connecticut Lottery locations and Foxwoods Resort Casino sportsbook.

It’s not just folks here in Connecticut who can wager. We’re told since the last Super Bowl, ten states have launched legal sports betting.

The American Gaming Association also reports that roughly 31 million Americans will wager $7.6-billion on Super Bowl XVI.

That can also raise concerns. In a tweet, Governor Ned Lamont said:

“Tonight’s Super Bowl is projected to be the biggest sports betting event in history. If you or someone you know show signs of problem gambling, please call one of CT’s toll-free helplines.”

“Responsible gaming is always at the top of our priority list,” said Bryant.

In just three months of sports wagering, the state collected about $3 million.

Many are just excited this option is closer to home.

“So now being in Connecticut and able to do this on the games that we love, that’s great,” said Midgette.