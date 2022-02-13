Super Bowl LVI

J. Timothy's Taverne Serves 12 Tons of Wings This Super Bowl Sunday

J Timothys Tavern
NBCConnecticut.com

The infamous J. Timothy's Taverne sold out of chicken wings a full week before the Super Bowl and at the end of the day, ended up served a whopping 12 tons.

The restaurant, located in Plainville, announced that they served approximately 1,800 buckets of wings to patrons throughout the game-day weekend.

J. Timothy's closed early on Sunday to allow their staff time to enjoy their own Super Bowl festivities.

The restaurant said they definitely broke records on when they became fully booked this year.

"We've been having to tell people since Tuesday we were fully booked for the entire weekend. Crazy," they said on social media.

In addition to buckets of wings, the restaurant offered tailgate pretzels, nacho kits and a guacamole kit - all available for pick-up.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

UConn Huskies 1 hour ago

Fudd, No. 8 UConn Women Surge in 4th Quarter, Top Marquette

UConn Huskies 2 hours ago

Martin's Big 2nd Half Leads No. 24 UConn Past St. John's

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl LVIPlainvillesuper bowl sundaywingsj timothys taverne
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us