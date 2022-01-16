NFL Playoffs

T.J. Watt Gets Steelers On Board First Vs. Chiefs With Scoop and Score

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive end T.J. Watt picked up a Kansas City Chiefs fumble and took it back 26 yards for a touchdown. 

By Bryan Murphy

USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Watt continues to prove why he’s the likely 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end picked up a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams and took it back 26 yards to the end zone to open the scoring in the Steelers-Chiefs Wild Card matchup.

Kansas City was trying to pull off a trick play with wide receiver Mecole Hardman taking the snap. His handoff to Williams wasn’t clean, with the ball dropping to the ground and forcing Williams to scoop it up. It looked like the Chiefs had managed to salvage the broken play before Cameron Heyward tackled Williams and forced the ball out. 

That’s when Watt picked up the loose pigskin and brought it back uncontested into the end zone to give the Steelers the first points of the night.

