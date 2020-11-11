Swimming With Sarah: Cheshire Swim Gets Boost From Teammate

The Cheshire girls swim team won’t get to compete for a state championship this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they are the winners of their SCC division, which is the closest any team will get to a title in 2020.

The Rams are one of the most decorated swim teams in the state, but most days they’re cheering for something that has nothing to do with titles. Sarah Orlinsky is a second year swimming on the team and she has Down Syndrome. Her teammates said having her on the team brings energy, excitement and a reminder that swimming can be for everyone.

“I think it feels good and makes me happy to get my own times,” said Orlinsky, who has been swimming since she was young.

“The team just always has such a better atmosphere when she's here and around us,” said senior Emma Glover. “She just brings the light out in everyone and like, all of her hard work, it pays off every meet. She does so well.”

Glover and Orlinsky are neighbors and grew up swimming together in Orlinsky’s pool. Glover said she encouraged Orlinsky to join the team last year.

“It's the loudest it ever gets in here because everybody rallies around her, everybody gets excited to see her swim,” said Cheshire swim coach Dave Modzelewski. “And she enjoys doing it. She probably has the most fun out of everybody.”