‘Team Jackie' honors West Hartford sports star that died after battle with cancer

West Hartford’s Jackie Hamad was all about her teams. As a three-sport athlete at Hall High School, it was easy to find her on a field.

This weekend though, there's a team supporting her: Team Jackie will be participating in the Jimmy Fund Walk to Defy Cancer. Hamad passed away in April after a battle with brain cancer.

This Sunday, her former high school softball coach, Rebecca Lewis, will be leading their trek on the Boston marathon course with an image of Jackie in her mind.

"I mean, her smile is something that I always think about,” Lewis said. “And as a coach, there were times when I really had to be hard on my players. And Jackie loved it… One of our phrases one of the years is ‘embrace the moment.' So even through the challenging times, to embrace the moment, and Jackie always did that and we'll try and do that on Sunday as well.”

The money raised goes directly to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. You can learn more about Team Jackie or how to donate here.