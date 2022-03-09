Team USA Heading Onto Sled Hockey Semifinals at Paralympic Games

Team USA is onto the Paralympic semifinals in Beijing after they cruised through the preliminary round.

NBC Connecticut’s Gabrielle Lucivero had a chance to catch up with some of the state's local sled hockey athletes.

The Gaylord Wolf Pack Sled Hockey Team has hosted Team USA athletes, played in national championships and one of their players is even on the United States Developmental Team.

But they said don’t let that turn you away; they’re always looking for new players of all abilities.

The rules even allow for each team to have up to two able-bodied athletes on the ice.

For more information on how to get involved, you can visit the Gaylord Sports Association website here.