‘Ted Lasso' Fans Can Play as AFC Richmond Characters in ‘FIFA 23'

The "Ted Lasso" pandemonium is headed to CGI, with FIFA announcing Wednesday that AFC Richmond and many of the characters from the Emmy award-winning show will be available to compete in FIFA 23.

The hit show starring Jason Sudeikis as the eponymous Ted Lasso follows an American football coach tasked with leading a struggling Premier League club. The eternally optimistic Lasso has little-to-no-knowledge of the game or British customs, but provides the perfect blend of humor and endearment alongside a cast of witty, mostly-British cast.

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them,” Sudeikis said in a statement.

Since debuting in August of 2020, "Ted Lasso" continues to capture the hearts of football and non-football fans alike en route to 40 Emmy nominations and 11 wins.

What AFC Richmond players will be available on FIFA 23?

FIFA went all in with this crossover. The game will include AFC Richmond’s stadium, kits and tifos, among other team features.

While it’s unclear if the entire diamond dog quartet will be available, many of the favorite on-field characters are confirmed to appear in the upcoming video game.

This includes Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, Dani Rojas and the recently retired Roy Kent, who earned Brett Goldstein back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in each of the show’s first two seasons.

Goldstein weighed in on the announcement on Wednesday, saying he had big plans for his character.

“I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt,” he said. “He’s gonna be furious.”

FIFA also confirmed players will have the option to choose between Lasso and other real-life managers for all teams, including AFC Richmond.

Where will AFC Richmond players be available on FIFA 23?

While AFC Richmond is *technically* a Premier League club within the context of Apple TV, they don’t quite make the cut by FIFA standards.

Rather, the Greyhounds will be available under the “Rest of the World” category.

Will AFC Richmond players have ratings?

Choosing to suit up with the Greyhounds come with all the same stakes and opportunities as a real club, including player ratings.

While the complete player ratings are not released, actor Phil Dunster speculated where his character, Jaime Tartt, might register.

“I think Jamie is 25. … Listen, Harry Kane’s been playing for England. It’s hard to be an English striker because Harry Kane is always fit,” Dunster told ESPN. “So that’s probably why [Tartt] hasn’t been like at the top, top, top of his game, haven’t given the opportunities. But he was at City -- really, really promising player. So with all of those things in mind, I reckon he’s -- I’m going to say overall 84.”

Dunster’s prediction proved incredibly on the mark, courtesy of a spokesperson for EA Sports FIFA who confirmed Tartt’s rating of 84.

When is FIFA 23 released?

After much anticipation, FIFA 23 is just over a week away.

Early access through the Ultimate Edition is available on Sept. 27, followed by a global release on Sept. 30.

Who is on the cover of FIFA 23?

Despite the show’s popularity, AFC Richmond still has a ways to go until any Greyhounds don the cover of a FIFA game.

Rather, this year’s cover will feature French forward Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and Australian forward Sam Kerr, who currently plays for Chelsea. Kerr’s debut makes her the first female footballer to appear on the cover of the wildly popular game.