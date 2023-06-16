Tennis community rallies together to continue longtime amateur tournament

The Filipek Tennis Tournament is getting ready for its 18th year.

Wint Filipek started the tournament back in 2005, raising money for charity in honor of his late father. Three years ago, when the event returned from a year off after the pandemic, Wint decided to make the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer's Association the new beneficiary after his wife Margaret was diagnosed with the disease.

This year, he didn't have time to continue organizing the event because he needed to be there for Margaret. That's when a couple of longtime participants stepped up and offered to take over so the tournament can continue.

"We deal with people as healthcare providers, I've dealt with dementia on my own grandmother," said Daksh Rampal of West Hartford, who works as a healthcare provider. "It's not easy on the family and it's not easy on anyone involved. It's a tough situation so it's just us being part of the community, helping raise funds for something that I believe is a very good cause."

"I mean, just like any other disease, if I can do anything to help anyone, I think it's important," said Saurabh Kumar of Avon, who is helping organize this year's event with Rampal.

"I'm so happy that they've worked hard, I had a little input this year but I want to thank them so much for the hard work and the wonderful job they did in keeping this tradition alive in my dad's name," said Wint Filipek.

The tournament is part of the Longest Day fundraiser, where people from across the world fight the darkness of Alzheimer's by participating in a fundraiser of their choosing during the summer solstice.

The Filipek Tennis Tournament has raised more than $50,000 for the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association over the last three years. This year's tournament runs through June 25.