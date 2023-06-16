tennis

Tennis community rallies together to continue longtime amateur tournament

By Matt Finkel

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Filipek Tennis Tournament is getting ready for its 18th year.

Wint Filipek started the tournament back in 2005, raising money for charity in honor of his late father. Three years ago, when the event returned from a year off after the pandemic, Wint decided to make the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer's Association the new beneficiary after his wife Margaret was diagnosed with the disease.

This year, he didn't have time to continue organizing the event because he needed to be there for Margaret. That's when a couple of longtime participants stepped up and offered to take over so the tournament can continue.

"We deal with people as healthcare providers, I've dealt with dementia on my own grandmother," said Daksh Rampal of West Hartford, who works as a healthcare provider. "It's not easy on the family and it's not easy on anyone involved. It's a tough situation so it's just us being part of the community, helping raise funds for something that I believe is a very good cause."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I mean, just like any other disease, if I can do anything to help anyone, I think it's important," said Saurabh Kumar of Avon, who is helping organize this year's event with Rampal.

"I'm so happy that they've worked hard, I had a little input this year but I want to thank them so much for the hard work and the wonderful job they did in keeping this tradition alive in my dad's name," said Wint Filipek.

The tournament is part of the Longest Day fundraiser, where people from across the world fight the darkness of Alzheimer's by participating in a fundraiser of their choosing during the summer solstice.

Local

vernon 10 mins ago

State police respond to ‘street takeover' incident in Vernon

Joe Biden 3 hours ago

‘God save the Queen' trends on Twitter after Biden speech at University of Hartford

The Filipek Tennis Tournament has raised more than $50,000 for the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association over the last three years. This year's tournament runs through June 25.

This article tagged under:

tennis
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us