Tennis star Frances Tiafoe became a Nats fan after the 2019 World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Maryland’s Frances Tiafoe said he has been a Washington Nationals fan since the team won the 2019 World Series when they defeated the Houston Astros.

Tiafoe, who is in the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open, said he hopped on the Nats “bandwagon” and purchased a jersey after they brought home the championship.

Before the U.S. Open started, Tiafoe was able to make it over to Citi Field to catch a friend of his, Mets’ Francisco Lindor, compete.

“I'm a good friend of Lindor,” Tiafoe said. “Going to see him was real cool.” The 24-year-old mentioned he also got a signed jersey from the shortstop while he was there.

The Nationals and Mets just completed a three-game series, with Washington winning two. Although Tiafoe was unable to attend, he said he hopes to attend a Nats game when returns home.

The No. 26 in the world also supports the Washington Capitals and Washington Commanders. He has also made it known that he supports fellow Washington, D.C. area native Kevin Durant.

Tiafoe is set to take on Rafael Nadal on Monday for a spot in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.