Simone Biles

Simone Biles reveals dream tennis doubles partner at US Open

Here's who the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time would like to share a tennis court with

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Simone Biles only wants to play tennis with the best.

The most decorated U.S. gymnast in history took on the 2024 U.S. Open by storm on Thursday night and shared who she would most love to share a tennis court with for a doubles match.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

If you guessed legend Serena Williams, you are correct.

"Definitely Serena Williams," Biles said while seated at Arthur Ashe Stadium's night session match. "I mean, she's the GOAT in tennis."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Biles was in attendance for world No'1's Iga Swiatek quarterfinal match against Jessica Pegula. She was rooting for the top seed from Poland who ended up going down to the American in straight sets.

“Me and my husband are such big fans of Iga so to come here and watch her work is such a blessing and an honor,” Biles said.

The 11-time Olympic medalist was then asked which tennis player would make the best gymnast. The 4-foot-8-inch star admitted that she didn't realize tennis players were so tall.

"I feel like there’s so many," Biles said. "Honestly, tennis players are taller than I thought. But maybe Coco."

US Open Tennis 9 hours ago

USWNT gold medalist Crystal Dunn compares popularity of soccer to tennis

Paralympics Sep 3

Simone Biles encourages fans to watch 2024 Paralympics

After a whirlwind journey at the Paris Olympics, Biles finally was able to enjoy some well-deserved downtime and watch other high-achieving athletes.

"I've always wanted to go to the U.S. Open to support other athletes and I've never had the opportunity," Biles said. "So now that I have a little bit of free time in my schedule, obviously I’m going to come out and support."

The U.S. Open continues on Thursday evening with the women's semifinal matches while the men's will take place on Friday.

This article tagged under:

Simone Biles
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us