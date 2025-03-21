Yale University

Texas A&M avoids Ivy League upset by beating Yale 80-71 in NCAA Tournament

By Eddie Pells

Yale forward Casey Simmons, right, drives to the basket as Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV, left, defends during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Denver.
AP Photo/John Leyba

Texas A&M snuffed out hope of another Ivy League upset Thursday, sending Yale back to class with an 80-71 victory behind a career-high 25 points along with 10 rebounds from big man Pharrel Payne in the NCAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Aggies (23-10) were on a lot of “upset watch” lists, thanks mainly to going against a Yale team some thought might be even better than the one that pulled off a first-round shocker last year against Auburn.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

But an upper-division team from the best conference in the country, the Southeastern, proved too much for the Yalies.

Coach Buzz Williams earned his second March Madness win in six years at College Station. A&M’s next game is Saturday against Michigan or UC San Diego.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

John Poulakidas led 13th-seeded Yale with 23 points.

With no NIL money to spend or scholarships to give, Yale (22-8) probably needed something close to a masterpiece to knock off one of the more athletic and stronger rebounding teams in the country.

When John Townsend made a short turnaround from the paint with 8:36 left, Yale had trimmed its deficit to six and the upset looked in play.

Sports

USMNT 1 hour ago

Panama stuns USMNT 1-0 late in Concacaf Nations League semifinal

Basketball 2 hours ago

Aaliyah Chavez, No. 1-ranked recruit, leads Monterey to state title, wins Gatorade girls basketball POY

Jace Carter answered with a 3, then Garcia Anderson rejected Casey Simmons’ shot -- one of four A&M blocks on the night. Then Carter got a putback off an offensive rebound — A&M leads the country in that category — to start a 9-0 run that was too steep for the Bulldogs.

Taylor for 2(thousand)

Wade Taylor IV's first bucket made him the 28th player in SEC history to crack the 2,000-point mark for his career. He finished with 16 and heads into the second round with 2,015.

Free throw woes

It didn't cost them in this one, but the Aggies poor free-throw shooting came up again. The nation's 266th-ranked team from the line went 12 for 21.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Yale University
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us