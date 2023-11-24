Thanksgiving high school football

Naugatuck beat Ansonia 42-22 in the 123rd Thanksgiving meeting. Naugatuck remained undefeated and handed Ansonia its first loss of the season. The Greyhounds earn the NVL title and the top seed in Class L.

Cheshire defeated Southington 34-20 to win the Apple Valley Classic for the first time since 2011. With the victory, the Rams clinched a playoff spot in Class MM.

Maloney took down Platt in the Stoddard Bowl for the fourth straight year. The Spartans closed out the regular season with a 21-0 win over the Panthers. Maloney will host South Windsor in the Class L quarterfinals, while Platt will visit Wilton in Class MM.