These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The New York Mets' postseason drought is over.

The Mets clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB playoffs with their 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

The victory snapped a five-year streak without October baseball for New York. The Mets' last postseason appearance came in 2016 when they lost the wild card game to the San Francisco Giants.

So, with just over two weeks remaining in the regular season, which other clubs have already locked down a playoff spot? And which ones are closest to punching their ticket to the postseason?

Which teams are in the 2022 MLB playoffs?

The Mets became the third team to secure a 2022 playoff berth, joining the AL West-winning Houston Astros and NL West-winning Los Angeles Dodgers. That means half of the division crowns, including the NL East, are still up for grabs.

How many wild cards make the MLB playoffs?

In addition to the three division winners, there are three wild card spots in each league.

How do the new MLB playoffs work?

The new 12-team MLB playoff format gives a first-round bye to the two best division champions in each league. From there, the remaining division winner (No. 3 seed) faces the worst wild card team (No. 6 seed), while the top two wild card teams (No. 4 and 5 seeds) square off in the other series. The wild card round is a best-of-three format with the higher seed hosting all three games.

There is no re-seeding for the divisional round, so the No. 1 seed will battle the winner of the 4-5 matchup and the No. 2 seed will draw the winner of the 3-6 matchup. The divisional round is a best-of-five 2-2-1 format, while the championship round and World Series are a best-of-seven 2-3-2 format.

What are the magic numbers for the 2022 MLB playoffs?

The defending champion Atlanta Braves enter play Tuesday as the closest team to joining the playoff party. Atlanta's magic number sits at two, meaning any combination of two Braves wins and Brewers losses will push the reigning champs through to the postseason.

Here's a full look at the updated magic numbers for a playoff berth, courtesy of PlayoffMagic.com:

American League

New York Yankees: 4

Toronto Blue Jays: 10

Tampa Bay Rays: 11

Seattle Mariners: 11

Cleveland Guardians: 12

National League

Atlanta Braves: 2

St. Louis Cardinals: 7

San Diego Padres: 12

Philadelphia Phillies: 13

Which MLB teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

Eleven teams, six in the NL and five in the AL, have been officially eliminated from postseason contention: Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, Oakland A's, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

When do the 2022 MLB playoffs start?

The postseason gets underway with the wild card round on Friday, Oct. 7, two days after the regular season ends. You can check out the full playoff schedule here.