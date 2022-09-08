These NFL teams are seeking their first Super Bowl title in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As the new NFL season gets underway, all 32 fan bases are dreaming of a Super Bowl.

But some are much hungrier than others for that elusive Lombardi Trophy.

While there have been 56 Super Bowls played in NFL history, not all 32 teams have won at least one. In fact, more than 10 teams have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, with some of them having not even reached the Big Game before.

So, here’s a look at the teams that are trying to become their franchise’s first ever Super Bowl champion in the 2022 season:

How many NFL teams have never made a Super Bowl?

Four NFL teams have never made it to the Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland technically owns eight championships, but none of them are Lombardi Trophies. The Browns won four AAFC titles and four NFL titles prior to the Super Bowl era. But since then, they’ve reached the conference championship game five times and lost on each occasion (1968, 1969, 1986, 1987, 1989). It’s been over three decades since their last trip to the conference championship and they’ve made the playoffs just once in the past 20 seasons.

The Lions, meanwhile, have four NFL championships in their trophy case but have reached just one conference championship during the Super Bowl era. Detroit was blown out by Washington in the 1991 NFC title game. The Lions haven’t even made it to the divisional round of the playoffs since that loss.

The Jaguars and Texans are the NFL’s two newest franchises. Since being founded in 1995, the Jags have reached the AFC title game three times (1996, 1999, 2017). The Texans, whose debut season was in 2002, have yet to advance beyond the divisional round.

How many NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl?

The other teams still seeking their first Super Bowl win are the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. That means 12 of the NFL’s 32 teams are without a Super Bowl title.

The Philadelphia Eagles were the most recent team to graduate from this group, capturing their first Lombardi Trophy with a Super Bowl 52 victory over the New England Patriots.

Among the Super Bowl-less squads, the Bills have the best odds to win Super Bowl 57. Buffalo actually boasts the best Super Bowl odds of all 32 teams entering the 2022 season.

Which NFL team has lost the most Super Bowls without ever winning one?

The Bills and Vikings are tied for the most Super Bowl appearances without a win at four apiece. Buffalo, which owns two AFL titles, was the runner-up in four consecutive seasons, losing Super Bowls 25 through 28. All four of those defeats were at the hands of an NFC East foe (Dallas twice, New York Giants once, Washington once).

Minnesota, meanwhile, hasn’t won any championships since its inaugural 1961 season. The Vikings made four of the first 11 Super Bowls and lost each time, with their most recent trip to the Big Game coming in the 1976 season.

The Bengals took over sole possession of third place in this category when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56. The 23-20 defeat dropped Cincy’s all-time Super Bowl record to 0-3.

Here’s a full look at the teams that have lost at least one Super Bowl without ever winning one:

Buffalo Bills: 4 (Super Bowls 25, 26, 27, 28)

Minnesota Vikings: 4 (Super Bowls 4, 8, 9, 11)

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 (Super Bowls 16, 23, 56)

Atlanta Falcons: 2 (Super Bowls 33, 51)

Carolina Panthers: 2 (Super Bowls 38, 50)

Arizona Cardinals: 1 (Super Bowl 43)

Los Angeles Chargers: 1 (Super Bowl 29)

Tennessee Titans: 1 (Super Bowl 34)