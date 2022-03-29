Three-Time Winner Bubba Watson Commits to 2022 Travelers Championship

Three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson will be back to play in Cromwell this summer.

Watson captured the title at the Travelers Championship in 2010, 2015, and 2018.

“There might not be a current player on the PGA TOUR more synonymous with the Travelers Championship than Bubba,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s obviously done well here, but he’s also embraced this community. Bubba will have a lot of people rooting for him at TPC River Highlands this year.”

Watson's 2010 win in Cromwell was the first of his career. He has 12 wins on the PGA Tour total, including two Masters green jackets.

He joins a field that includes Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, and the newly-crowned No. 1 player in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

The 2022 Travelers Championship week is June 20-26.