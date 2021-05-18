Tickets to UConn Sporting Events Will Be Going Mobile

Tickets to UConn sports events are going to be mobile this fall.

UConn Athletics said there will be no physical season ticket books or paper tickets and print-at-home tickets will be discontinued. Ticketholders who don’t have a smartphone will be able to request alternative options.

People with tickets will be able to access them through digital wallets on smartphones.

"As the environment created by the pandemic continues to improve, I am optimistic that we will be able to welcome UConn Nation back into our venues in the fall," director of athletics David Benedict said in a statement.

"Mobile ticketing allows for a more streamlined and simple experience for our fans while also providing a safe and contactless transaction upon entry. We are excited about this offering but people unable to participate shouldn't worry as we will of course provide alternate options upon request," Benedict added.

In September, UConn ticketholders will have access to a new online ticket account.

According to UConn, season ticket holders will be able to use their smartphone to view upcoming events, download tickets to their digital wallet, transfer tickets to multiple recipients via text message or email and post tickets for resale on UConn Athletics' Official Ticket Marketplace.