World Baseball Classic

Tigers Sign Team Nicaragua's Duque Hebbert Who Struck Out Three MLB Stars in WBC

Hebbert made quite the impression in the ninth inning on Monday

By Sanjesh Singh

Duque Hebbert is going to the big leagues.

The 21-year-old pitcher on Team Nicaragua was signed by the Detroit Tigers on Monday after an impressive outing against the Dominican Republic in their World Baseball Classic contest.

Team Nicaragua shared the news on its social media pages.

Hebbert pitched just the ninth inning in Nicaragua’s 6-1 loss and faced a fearsome four-man lineup comprising Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez, Rafael Devers and Manny Machado. Hebbert struck out all except Machado, who hit a double.

The Tigers had a scout in attendance, Luis Molina, who tracked down Hebbert as he was leaving LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. Molina asked Hebbert several questions and penned him to a minor league contract, Nicaraguan Athletics Federation press officer Carlos Alfaro Leon said.

The right-handed Hebbert, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, had struck out Soto, then struck out Rodriguez on a 80 mph slider, allowed a double to Machado and recovered by striking out Devers on a changeup.

And now the change up is Hebbert climbing up the baseball ladder.

This article tagged under:

World Baseball ClassicMLBDetroit Tigers
