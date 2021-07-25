5 to Watch: Dolson Dominates, Skateboarding, Ledecky Goes For Gold

There's another big day on tap at the Tokyo Olympics with American swimming superstar Katie Ledecky getting her first shot at a gold medal. Women's skateboarding makes its debut with a Connecticut skateboarder hoping for a medal, and one of many former UConn stars in Tokyo looks to keep her team's unbeaten streak alive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dolson continues to dominate in 3x3

UConn great Stefanie Dolson and the USA women's 3x3 basketball team remain the only undefeated squad in the tournament. After wins against Romania and Russian Olympic Committee Sunday, the team will look to continue its success in Tokyo with games against Italy and China on Monday.

Dolson has been a force in the early match-ups in a sport that made its debut in the Olympics this year.

The game against Italy begins at 4:55 a.m. ET Monday and you can watch it streaming here. The U.S. takes on China at 8 a.m. ET Monday and you can watch it live here.

Women’s skateboarding Olympic debut includes Old Saybrook native

Ezra Shaw

The women’s street event takes place a night after the inaugural Olympic men’s street skateboarding competition was filled with falls. Jagger Eaton took bronze for the U.S., whereas Nyjah Huston disappointed with a seventh-place finish.

There will be three Americans competing, including Old Saybrook's Alexis Sablone.

The 34-year-old first made a name for herself in the skateboarding world in 2002. Since then Sablone has won three X Games gold medals, two silver, and two bronze, according to her team bio. She is also currently the only pro female on several all-male teams, including Converse and Alltimers Skateboards.

Mariah Duran and Alana Smith are also representing Team USA. Duran has won three X Games medals, including gold in the 2018 street event.

Smith only has one X Games medal, but it was a historic one. Back in 2013, Smith claimed silver in the park event at just 12 years old, becoming the youngest medalist in X Games history.

The three Americans will have to contend with favorites like Japan’s Aori Nishimura, Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal and a competitive field in order to reach the podium.

The event begins with qualifying heats starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and concludes with final runs starting at 11:25 p.m. ET.

Watch qualifications here and you can see the finals streaming here. You can also catch it in NBC’s Primetime Plus coverage at 12:05 a.m. ET.

Gymnastics men’s team final kicks off three events for Team USA

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Team USA finished fourth in the all-around qualifying competition on Saturday and will be looking to upset Japan and China in the men's team final Monday, July 26, at 6 a.m. ET.

The team combined to post the highest score on floor exercise in qualification. Sam Mikulak (parallel bars), Brody Malone (high bar), Yul Moldauer (floor exercise) and Alec Yoder (pommel horse) qualified for individual events.

When Sam Mikulak placed 6th in his first major competition, he looked to the winner and said to himself: "I want to beat that guy," which motivated him to strive to be the best.

Team USA is seeking its first medal in the event since 2008, while host nation Japan is looking to repeat as gold medal winners.

Stream the event here at 6 a.m. and track the Team USA athletes here. Or catch the competition during NBC’s primetime coverage.

Katie Ledecky, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay highlight swimming finals

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Four more swimming medals will be awarded Sunday night, as finals get underway for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, women’s 400m freestyle and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Katie Ledecky will get her first chance at a medal in Tokyo in the women’s 400m freestyle. The six-time Olympic medalist set the world record in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and had the fastest time in Sunday’s qualifying.

The U.S. men are also looking to repeat as gold medalists in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Two-time Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel will make his Tokyo debut in the event.

Torri Huske will be in contention for a medal in the women’s 100m butterfly after finishing with the fourth-fastest time in qualifying on Saturday. Michael Andrew will also be in the mix in the men’s 100m breaststroke after posting an impressive third-place time in qualifying.

Sunday’s swimming slate also includes semifinals in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, and women’s 100m backstroke.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here.

Can Team USA remain unbeaten in softball vs. Japan?

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Arguably America’s strongest team through the first weekend of play, the U.S. softball team will look to remain undefeated against the host country on Sunday, July 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

Team USA has won against Canada, Mexico, Italy, and Australia so far. A win over Japan would put the team at a perfect 5-0. The only time Team USA has gone undefeated through the entire tournament was at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The team went undefeated in the group stage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before falling to Japan in the gold medal game.

The offense has only posted seven runs so far in Tokyo, but it has been backed up by tremendous pitching. Monica Abbott gave up the first run of the Games to Australia on Saturday night.

Stream Sunday’s game live at 9 p.m. ET here or you can watch it on NBC Sports Network at 3 a.m. ET Monday.