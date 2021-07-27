5 to Watch

5 to Watch: Dolson Goes For Gold; Old Lyme Rowers Look to Advance

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There are a lot of UConn basketball greats who already have an Olympic gold medal as part of their resume. That's not yet true for Stephanie Dolson, but she will get her chance to change that in Tokyo Wednesday morning. Plus two rowers from Old Lyme will be back on the water trying to keep their Olympic journey alive.

Team USA tips off semifinals with eyes on 3x3 basketball gold

Team USA will play in the semifinals of the first-ever Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball tournament on Wednesday.

UConn's Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, and Jackie Young posted a 6-1 record in pool play.

If the U.S. wins in the semifinals Wednesday at 4 a.m ET, it will play in the gold medal game at 8:55 a.m. ET. If the team loses, it will play in the bronze medal game at 7:45 a.m. ET against the loser of the other semifinal.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Watch the action on USA Network. Stream the semifinals live at 4 a.m. here and the medal contests here beginning at 7:45 a.m.

Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles 2 hours ago

Watch Simone Biles' Vault Before She Left Team Event

surfing 2 hours ago

Oh Snap! Surfer's Board Breaks During Opening Minutes of Gold Medal Matchup

Hack, Corrigan Rowing for Olympic survival

Rowing - Olympics: Day 1
Cameron Spencer
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Julian Venonsky, Liam Corrigan, John Harrity, Nicholas Mead, Alexander Richards, Austin Hack, Daniel Miklasevich, Justin Best and Benjamin Davison of Team United States compete during the Men's Eight Heat 1 on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Austin Hack and Liam Corrigan are looking to help propel the U.S. men's eight crew to the finals Tuesday night.

Hack and Corrigan are both from Old Lyme. They are part of the men's eight crew which did not qualify for the finals in their first race over the weekend. They will get their chance tonight when they race in the repechage against Great Britain, Romania, New Zealand, and Australia. If they make it through, they will be back on the water for the finals on Thursday night.

The rowing gets underway at 7:10 p.m. ET Tuesday night and the men's eight repechage will take place around 11:45 p.m. ET. You can watch it streaming live here.

Katie Ledecky, Team USA swim for more Olympic medals

Katie Ledecky, of the United States poses with her silver medal in the women's 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Olympics on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Matthias Schrade
Katie Ledecky, of the United States poses with her silver medal in the women's 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Olympics on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Wednesday night will give Team USA more chances to stand atop the Olympic podium at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Katie Ledecky has a chance to come away with two more Olympic medals after earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle. On Tuesday, she will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with two hours in between races. She had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Gunnar Bentz will be in the mix for a medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final. In the women’s 200m butterfly, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh could take home a pair of medals for Team USA.

Tuesday’s slate concludes with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final, an event where Team USA has won four straight gold medals.

The night’s action, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET, also includes semifinal races in the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly, and men’s 200m breaststroke.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here.

U.S. men’s basketball tries to get on track vs. Iran

javale mcgee
getty images
SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Javale McGee of the USA drives to the basket during the preliminary rounds of the Men's Basketball match between the USA and France on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 25, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Team USA was stunned by France in the fourth quarter of their Group B opener on Sunday. France ended the game on a 16-2 run, handing the Americans their first Olympic loss since 2004 in Athens.

Now, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Co. turn their attention to Iran, which lost its first game in Tokyo to the Czech Republic. Beyond momentum, the game carries weight for Team USA in the standings since only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

If the team wants to make a serious run at its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will need to start against Iran with tipoff at 12:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Watch the game on Peacock, or stream live here.

U.S. women’s water polo team takes on Hungary

United States' Kaleigh Gilchrist plays against Japan during a preliminary round women's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
United States' Kaleigh Gilchrist plays against Japan during a preliminary round women's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Team USA has looked like a team determined to win its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo.

The squad started off the tournament with a historic, 21-goal victory of host nation Japan on Saturday. The margin of victory was the most ever in a women’s Olympic water polo game … until Spain broke the record against South Africa just a few hours later. The Americans followed that outing up with a 17-12 win over China.

Now, the U.S. faces Hungary at 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Hungary tied the Russian Olympic Committee in its lone game of Group B play so far.

Watch the matchup on NBC, or stream live here.

This article tagged under:

5 to WatchTokyo OlympicsKatie LedeckyUSA Basketballstefanie dolson
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us