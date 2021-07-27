5 to Watch: Dolson Goes For Gold; Old Lyme Rowers Look to Advance

There are a lot of UConn basketball greats who already have an Olympic gold medal as part of their resume. That's not yet true for Stephanie Dolson, but she will get her chance to change that in Tokyo Wednesday morning. Plus two rowers from Old Lyme will be back on the water trying to keep their Olympic journey alive.

Team USA tips off semifinals with eyes on 3x3 basketball gold

Team USA will play in the semifinals of the first-ever Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball tournament on Wednesday.

UConn's Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, and Jackie Young posted a 6-1 record in pool play.

If the U.S. wins in the semifinals Wednesday at 4 a.m ET, it will play in the gold medal game at 8:55 a.m. ET. If the team loses, it will play in the bronze medal game at 7:45 a.m. ET against the loser of the other semifinal.

Hack, Corrigan Rowing for Olympic survival

Cameron Spencer

Austin Hack and Liam Corrigan are looking to help propel the U.S. men's eight crew to the finals Tuesday night.

Hack and Corrigan are both from Old Lyme. They are part of the men's eight crew which did not qualify for the finals in their first race over the weekend. They will get their chance tonight when they race in the repechage against Great Britain, Romania, New Zealand, and Australia. If they make it through, they will be back on the water for the finals on Thursday night.

Katie Ledecky, Team USA swim for more Olympic medals

AP Photo/Matthias Schrade

Wednesday night will give Team USA more chances to stand atop the Olympic podium at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Katie Ledecky has a chance to come away with two more Olympic medals after earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle. On Tuesday, she will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with two hours in between races. She had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Gunnar Bentz will be in the mix for a medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final. In the women’s 200m butterfly, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh could take home a pair of medals for Team USA.

Tuesday’s slate concludes with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final, an event where Team USA has won four straight gold medals.

The night’s action, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET, also includes semifinal races in the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly, and men’s 200m breaststroke.

U.S. men’s basketball tries to get on track vs. Iran

getty images

Team USA was stunned by France in the fourth quarter of their Group B opener on Sunday. France ended the game on a 16-2 run, handing the Americans their first Olympic loss since 2004 in Athens.

Now, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and Co. turn their attention to Iran, which lost its first game in Tokyo to the Czech Republic. Beyond momentum, the game carries weight for Team USA in the standings since only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

If the team wants to make a serious run at its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will need to start against Iran with tipoff at 12:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

U.S. women’s water polo team takes on Hungary

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Team USA has looked like a team determined to win its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo.

The squad started off the tournament with a historic, 21-goal victory of host nation Japan on Saturday. The margin of victory was the most ever in a women’s Olympic water polo game … until Spain broke the record against South Africa just a few hours later. The Americans followed that outing up with a 17-12 win over China.

Now, the U.S. faces Hungary at 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Hungary tied the Russian Olympic Committee in its lone game of Group B play so far.

