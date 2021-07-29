5 to Watch: Old Lyme Pair Rows For Gold; New London's Pagan Back in Action

Five UConn Huskies will be looking to keep the U.S. women's basketball win streak alive on Friday and New London's own basketball star will be back on the court for Team Puerto Rico. Plus Old Lyme's rowing duo will be on the water for the gold medal race in the men's eight.

Old Lyme pair rowing for gold

It all comes down to this for Austin Hack and Liam Corrigan. The rowers from Old Lyme are part of the U.S. men's eight crew in the gold medal race Thursday night.

The U.S. men’s eight finished second in its heat and third in the repechage race. The team is looking for its first Olympic medal since 2008 and first Olympic gold since 2004. Standing in its way are Germany, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Hack and Corrigan will have a lot of support back home tonight. Dozens are expected at a watch party at the Old Lyme Rowing Association. The men's eight race begins at 9:25 p.m. ET tonight.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Watch on CNBC, or stream live here.

Team USA faces Japan in women's basketball

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The U.S. women's basketball team puts its 50-game Olympic winning streak on the line against Japan in a Group B matchup at 12:40 a.m. ET on Friday.

The Americans handled Nigeria by a score of 81-72 in their opener on Tuesday. A'ja Wilson led the charge with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while U.S. flag bearer Sue Bird dished out 13 points while being held scoreless. The team's other UConn alums, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Napheesa Collier, and Breanna Stewart will look to contribute in Friday's matchup.

Team USA is aiming for its seventh straight Olympic gold. The team hasn't been beaten on the Olympic stage since the semifinals at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Japan beat France 74-70 in its first Group B contest. Saki Hayashi scored a game-high 12 points for the host nation.

Watch on USA Network or stream live here.

Pagan back on the court in Tokyo

Gregory Shamus

New London's India Pagan and Team Puerto Rico women's basketball made their Olympic debut Tuesday, falling to a very good Team China.

They will have a chance to get their first win in Tokyo as Group C play continues tonight. Puerto Rico will take on Belgium at 9 p.m. ET Thursday.

Pagan was a high school standout playing for New London High School. She now plays for Stonybrook University on Long Island.

There will be a crowd in New London cheering on Pagan for tonight's Olympic matchup. The Garde Arts Center is opening its doors for family, friends, and the community to come watch the game.

You can watch the game streaming live here at 9 p.m. ET.

USWNT battles the Netherlands in women's soccer quarterfinals

Getty

Stratford's Alyssa Naeher will be back in goal Friday morning as the U.S. women's national team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

The USWNT, which placed second in Group G, knows how dangerous the quarterfinal round can be. The team fell to Sweden in the round of eight at the 2016 Rio Olympics, failing to medal for the first time in Olympic history. The Americans had brought home gold in all four prior Games.

The team has already overcome adversity in Tokyo, though. The U.S. followed up a stunning 3-0 opening defeat to Sweden with a comfortable 6-1 win over New Zealand before drawing Australia to secure a quarterfinals berth. Now, Naeher, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, and Co. turn their attention to fending elimination and winning the U.S. another gold.

The U.S. women’s soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals after tying with Australia 0-0. The quarterfinals are scheduled to begin July 30.

The Netherlands has been an offensive force in Tokyo. The Dutch women topped Group F with seven points and scored 21 goals in three games. The quarterfinal tilt kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on Friday.

Watch the game on NBCSN or Telemundo or you can stream it live here.

U.S. opens baseball tournament against Israel

Getty Images

Japan started off the Olympic baseball tournament with a bang on Wednesday, beating the Dominican Republic on a walk-off single. On Friday, the U.S. makes its return to the Olympic diamond for the first time since 2008, when it won the bronze medal.

The Team USA roster blends experience with promise. Todd Frazier, Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson bring MLB experience, while Triston Casas, Simeon Woods Richardson and Shane Baz are promising prospects. Another U.S. star is infielder Eddy Alvarez, who has already been under the Olympic spotlight in Tokyo as one of the American flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony.

Israel's roster features some notable ex-big leaguers in Ian Kinsler, Danny Valencia and Ty Kelly. It also includes a couple of players with Connecticut ties. Pitcher Josh Zeid grew up in New Haven and catcher Ryan Lavarnway went to Yale. Team Israel got in a couple of exhibition games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford before heading to Tokyo.

First pitch between the two sides is at 6 a.m. ET on Friday.

Baseball was a demonstration sport in six Olympics before gaining full-time status in 1992. The sport was then voted off the Olympic program for 2012 and 2016 before being brought back for the 2020 Games. It will be removed from the 2024 slate in Paris, but it could return for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Stream the game live here Friday at 6 a.m. ET.