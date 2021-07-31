5 to Watch: Skinner Steps in For Biles; Caeleb Dressel's Final Tokyo Swim

After an exciting week in the pool, the timed swimming events come to an end tonight at the Tokyo Olympics. Caeleb Dressel will look to add two more gold medals to the three he has already won. Plus, Suni Lee, MyKayla Skinner, and Jade Carey will be going for gold in the individual events finals.

MyKayla Skinner taps in for Simone Biles in women’s gymnastics vault final

The United States will compete for a number of medals over the course of the next two nights in individual event finals. On Saturday, men will compete on the floor exercise and pommel horse, while the women will compete on vault and uneven bars.

After Simone Biles exited the team final and individual all-around final at the Olympics earlier this week, USA Gymnastics has announced she will withdraw from the event finals for the vault and uneven bars at Tokyo.

MyKayla Skinner, an American who was competing as an individual, will get Biles' spot in the vault final. She had the fourth-best score in qualifying but did not advance to the eight-woman final because only two athletes from any country are allowed in the final.

Here are five things to know about champion gymnast MyKayla Skinner.

All-around gold medalist Suni Lee will compete on bars for the U.S. She faces off against Belgian bars specialist Nina Derwael, who Lee bested by just .033 points in the uneven bars rotation of the all-around competition. Jade Carey will also compete for the U.S. on vault. Carey will look to win her first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in this event.

On the men’s side, Yul Moldauer will compete on floor exercise, and Alec Yoder will compete on pommel horse. The events begin at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock or you can stream it live here.

Caeleb Dressel looks to leave Tokyo with two more Olympic gold medals

The final day in the pool at the Tokyo Olympic Games will feature Caeleb Dressel in two more medal events.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist will swim in finals for the men’s 50m freestyle and men’s 4x100m medley relay. Dressel has already taken home three gold medals in Tokyo and can become just the second athlete to win five gold medals at a single Olympics since 1992, joining former teammate Michael Phelps. He set the fastest qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle, while Team USA has won gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in all 14 Olympics where it has competed in the event.

The day’s session also features three more finals: the women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 1500m freestyle and women’s 4x100m medley relay. American Abbey Weitzel will look to medal in the women’s 50m freestyle in a field with two Australian favorites. In the men’s 1500m freestyle, Robert Finke will go for gold after posting the second-fastest time in the heats. The U.S. will also look to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, an event where the American team set a world record in 2019.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream here beginning at 9:30 pm. ET.

Canadian Huskies on the court in Tokyo

Gregory Shamus

UConn has a lot of alums competing in the women's basketball tournament in Tokyo, but not all of them play for Team USA.

Kia Nurse and Aaliyah Edwards are representing their home country of Canada at the Olympics.

Team Canada got off to a shaky start, opening with a loss to Serbia before rebounding with a win against South Korea. Up next is Spain Saturday night in a game they will want to win to ensure they move on to the next round.

You can see Kia and Aaliyah and the rest of Team Canada take on Spain streaming here live. The game begins Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Yale sailor looks to put his team in medal contention

Phil Walter

The Olympic sailing events are comprised of a number of races over a span of several days. No one race in the qualifying heats can win you a medal, but it's important to be consistent and accumulate points from each race.

Stu McNay, a 2011 Yale graduate, and his teammate, David Hughes are in 11th place after six races in the men's two-person dinghy 470 class event. Only the top ten teams will make it to the gold medal race on Wednesday. McNay and Hughes have four races left to move up and get themselves into the medal race.

The first two races will take place beginning Saturday night at 11:15 p.m. ET. You can watch it stream live here.

Krysta Palmer, Hailey Hernandez dive into women’s springboard final

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Two Americans will be competing in the final for women’s springboard, a diving event where the U.S. has not medaled since 1988.

Krysta Palmer and Hailey Hernandez placed fifth and 10th, respectively, in the semifinals. Palmer blew away the field at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beating second-place Hernandez by nearly 100 points. Palmer has work to do to reach the podium in Tokyo, though, as she trailed third-place Jennifer Abel from Canada by 25 points.

China is looking to snag the top two spots on the podium. Shi Tingmao and Wang Han, who won gold together earlier in Tokyo in the women’s synchronized springboard, went 1-2 in the semifinals. The finals begin at 2 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Watch on USA Network, or stream live here.