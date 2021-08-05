5 to Watch

5 to Watch: US Women's Basketball Advances; Ross, Klineman Win Gold

The U.S. women's basketball team is a win away from its seventh straight gold medal. Sue, Diana, Breanna, Tina, Napheesa, and company played against Serbia early Friday morning. Plus, U.S. beach volleyball superstars April Ross and Alix Klineman take gold.

U.S. women's basketball beats Serbia, will play for gold

The U.S. women's basketball team is one win away from a seventh straight gold medal.

After a 79-59 win over Serbia in the semifinals, Team USA advances to face the winner of Japan and China in the final on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The team will look to tie the U.S. men's basketball team's record for most consecutive gold medals in a team sport.

The U.S., which won its 54th straight game, held Serbia to 30 percent shooting in a strong defensive performance.

Brittney Griner finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Chelsea Gray added 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting to lead the United States.

Watch the replay here.

April Ross, Alix Klineman take the gold

April Ross, right of the United States, and teammate Alix Klimeman wave after winning a women's beach volleyball match against Spain at the 2020 Olympics on July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

April Ross and Alix Klineman will go home with gold.

The pair beat Australian duo Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy in the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match Thursday. Ross and Klineman took the first set, 21-15, before sealing gold in the second set, 21-16. The American duo finishes out the tournament with a perfect 7-0. Watch the replay here.

Finding a beach volleyball partner good enough to challenge for an Olympic medal can be a tricky process for sure, so when April Ross and Alix Klineman teamed up for Tokyo, they considered themselves lucky that it was like at first sight.

Allyson Felix, Team USA’s 4x100m relay highlight stacked track and field action

Allyson Felix at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The stars were under the bright lights of Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Friday.

The session, which began at 6:50 a.m. ET, features six intriguing finals: women’s javelin throw, men’s 5000m, women’s 400m, women’s 1500m, women’s 4x100m relay and the men’s 4x100m relay.

Allyson Felix made her fifth Olympic appearance in Tokyo and earned the title of most decorated female Olympian in track and field history, winning her 10th Olympic medal in the Women's 400m final.

Felix, who won silver in the women’s 400m in Rio, takes bronze in Tokyo.

The Jamaican women went a level above the American men in the 100m, sweeping the podium.

Maggie Malone is the United States’ lone competitor in the women’s javelin final after she posted the second-best overall result in qualifying, trailing only Poland’s Maria Andrejczyk. Malone is making her second Olympic appearance and attempting to become the first American woman to medal in the event since 1976.

Paul Chelimo, who posted the second-fastest overall time in the men’s 5000m heats, came in third. There are no American racers in the women’s 1500m final.

Watch on Peacock, or stream live here.

Team U.S.A women's volleyball beats Serbia to advance to gold medal match

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 04: Team United States celebrates after defeating Team Dominican Republic during the Women's Quarterfinals volleyball on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

The United States women's indoor volleyball team will play in the gold medal match after a semifinal win over Serbia early Friday morning.

Team USA beat Serbia in straight sets, winning the first frame 25-19, the second 25-15 and the third 25-23.

Watch the replay here.

The U.S. will face the winner of Brazil-Korea's semifinal game in the gold medal match on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Brooke Raboutou looks to climb Olympic podium

Brooke Raboutou climbs a sport climbing course
Brooke Raboutou (USA) participates in bouldering qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park.

Brooke Raboutou has a chance to make history during the first-ever Olympic women’s sport climbing final, which begins at 4:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

The 20-year-old climber placed fifth overall in Wednesday’s qualification at Tokyo’s Aomi Urban Sports Park. She finished 12th in speed, second in bouldering and eight in lead, totaling 192 points along the way.

Raboutou has some catching up to do if she wants to win an inaugural Olympic women’s sport climbing medal. Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret, South Korea’s Seo Chae-Hyun, Japan’s Miho Nonaka and Japan’s Akiyo Noguchi finished above her in qualifying. Nonaka, who placed third overall in qualifying, had half the points of Raboutou with 96, while Garnbret held the lead with 56.

The action began with the speed final, and Raboutou came in seventh. Then it transitioned to the bouldering final and Raboutou came in second.

It ends with the lead final at 8:10 a.m. ET. While the climbers take on three different disciplines, the medals will be awarded to the three highest finishers on the overall leaderboard.

Stream live here.

