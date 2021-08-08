The 17-year gold medal drought for U.S men's boxing will continue after a pair of losses Sunday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

In their fourth and final meeting as amateur boxers, American Keyshawn Davis fell to Cuban boxer Andy Cruz 4-1, taking home a silver medal. The fight was closer than any of their previous meetings with Cruz winning by split decision.

Davis was the first lightweight to represent Team USA in the Olympic gold-medal match since Oscar De La Hoya won gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Cruz was able to dance around Davis and use crisp and clean techniques to win on the scoreboards.

For Davis, the defeat does not take away from his incredible accomplishments in Tokyo. He defeated Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia in the semifinal match Friday to reach the gold medal match and upset No. 1 seed Sofaine Oumiha of France in the preliminary round last Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Richard Torrez Jr, the other American boxer competing in a gold medal match, also won silver after falling to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan.