Archery Mixed Team Event Making Olympic Debut in Tokyo

Archery at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set to begin with medals in the mixed team events early Saturday at 1:15 a.m. ET.

The mixed team event is new to the Olympics this year, but unfortunately, the United States will not have a chance at earning a medal in the competition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Brady Ellison (second in men's qualifying) and Mackenzie Brown (fifth in women's qualifying) entered the competition as the No. 2 seed but were upset by 15th seeded Riau Ega Agatha and Diananda Choirunisa of Indonesia.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be held consecutively on Saturday at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

All events can be streamed online here beginning at 1:15 a.m. ET on Saturday.