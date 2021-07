Connor Fields, an American BMX athlete and reigning Olympic champion, was stretchered from the track after a three-bike crash.

Fields, 28, was taken from the race to a hospital by ambulance, but his condition remains unknown.

Sending hugs to Connor Fields and Saya Sakakibara after they crashed out of the cycling BMX racing semi-finals. We're thinking of you! — Olympics (@Olympics) July 30, 2021

The crash happened after it appeared Fields, in 2nd place at the time of the crash, caught the wheel of France’s Romain Mahieu, who was leading.

Fields' first two runs qualified him for the finals, despite the crash. He did not race.