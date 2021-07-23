At long last, the first medals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set to be awarded in the women's 10 meter air rifle finals.

Qualification and the final round are both set to be held on Friday, July 23, with the finals being streamed live online at 9:45 p.m. ET.

American Ginny Thrasher won gold in the competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but she won't be back to defend her title in Tokyo.

Mary Tucker (USA), Seonaid McIntosh (Britain), Pei Ruijiao (China), Elavenil Valarivan (India) and Anjum Moudgil (India) are among the favorites to win gold in Tokyo. Tucker, who turned 20 on July 20, won gold in the 10 meter air rifle competition at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in March.