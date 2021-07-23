shooting

First Medals of Tokyo Olympics to Be Awarded in Shooting Event

The women's 10 meter air rifle finals will determine who wins the first medals in Tokyo

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

At long last, the first medals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set to be awarded in the women's 10 meter air rifle finals.

Qualification and the final round are both set to be held on Friday, July 23, with the finals being streamed live online at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Olympics 15 hours ago

Highlights, Top Moments From Exciting Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Team USA 4 hours ago

Tokyo Updates: Alternate Opening Ceremony, Vaccination Controversy, More

American Ginny Thrasher won gold in the competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but she won't be back to defend her title in Tokyo.

Mary Tucker (USA), Seonaid McIntosh (Britain), Pei Ruijiao (China), Elavenil Valarivan (India) and Anjum Moudgil (India) are among the favorites to win gold in Tokyo. Tucker, who turned 20 on July 20, won gold in the 10 meter air rifle competition at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in March.

This article tagged under:

shootingGold Medalair rifle
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us