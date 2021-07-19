USA Basketball

Former UConn Star Katie Lou Samuelson Out For Tokyo Olympics Due to COVID-19

Stephen Gosling

Former UConn star Katie Lou Samuelson will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

USA Basketball announced Monday afternoon that Samuelson had been placed under health and safety protocols Saturday and would remain in those protocols and would not be able to compete in the womens 3x3 basketball event.

The former Huskies standout posted her disappointment on Instagram.

"I am devastated to share that after getting sick with COVID-19, I will not be able to go and compete in Tokyo," Samuelson said. Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and I hope someday soon, I can come back to realize that dream."

Samuelson said she is fully vaccinated and took all precautions ahead of the Tokyo Games.

She was named to the 3x3 Olympic roster last month along with fellow UConn alum Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, and Kelsey Plum.

Jackie Young, of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces has been named to replace Samuelson.

