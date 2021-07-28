Jordan Chiles Admits She Likes to Buy Jordans to Help Deal With Stress

With news of Simone Biles withdrawing from the women's all-around final, the focus on mental health and dealing with stress has become an important topic of discussion.

Jordan Chiles, Biles' teammate, admits that she also feels the pressure and stress that comes with the expectations of representing Team USA. Chiles' method of dealing with that stress is one a lot of people can relate to.

"I online shop," Chiles said while speaking to the media. "I'm a sneaker head ... I'm named after Michael Jordan so all the shoes that I have are only Jordans. So that's what I do, I like to use that retail therapy to kind of help."

Chiles also mentioned she likes to draw, watch Netflix, and talk to her friends in addition to her sneaker habit.

The pressure and stress of competing on the Olympic stage is clearly an issue that deserves attention. A sneaker habit to help ease stress is the perfect hobby for an athlete named after Michael Jordan.