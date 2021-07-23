Let the Games Begin: Naomi Osaka Lights the Olympic Cauldron

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, ending the flame’s long journey from Greece to these delayed Olympics.

The four-time Grand Slam winner, who will represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, carried the torch up the stairs to the cauldron that sat atop a peak inspired by Mount Fuji. It’s design includes a sphere that opens like a flower, “to embody vitality and hope,” organizers said. The elements of the torch also reinforces the theme of the relay, "Hope Lights Our Way."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Let the Games begin 🔥



Four-time major tennis champion Naomi Osaka has the honour of lighting the #Tokyo2020 Olympic cauldron.@naomiosaka, a battler on court, offers a symbol of hope for her home country #JPN#OpeningCeremony | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Ir01GZ5imn — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

Sadaharu Oh, Shigeo Nagashima and former New York Yankees player Hideki Matsui were among the baseball greats who took part in bringing the flame into the stadium. They passed it to a doctor and nurse, Hiroko Oohash and Junko Kitagawa, who ran a couple hundred yards with it.

Wakako Tsuchida, a Paralympic athlete, took it from them and passed it to a group of six students who brought it closer to the stage before handing it off to Osaka.

Oskaka brought it to the center of the stage. A staircase emerged, the cauldron opened and Osaka walked to the top, the Olympic and Japanese flags blowing in the breeze to her left. She dipped the flame in, igniting the cauldron as fireworks filled the sky. Inside Tokyo’s National Stadium, performers from throughout the night's ceremony held sunflowers — famous for blooming toward the sun.

The opening ceremony is Osaka's first major public appearance in nearly two months after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break. Her first match is slated for Sunday against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament.

Osaka was born in Japan and raised in the U.S. The 23-year-old gave up her American citizenship in 2019 because under Japan's Nationality Act, those with dual citizenship have to choose one before their 22nd birthday.

The Olympic flame travels far between every Olympic Games, but the biggest moment comes during the Opening Ceremony when the Olympic cauldron is lit. These are some of the most memorable moments in history of the Olympic cauldron’s lighting.