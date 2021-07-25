Michael Andrew Contending for Medal in Men's 100m Breaststroke Final

Michael Andrew will enter the pool Sunday night with a chance to win another medal for Team USA in the men's 100m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Andrew, who is from Encinitas, California, is one of America's most versatile swimmers in the absence of Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte. The 6-foot-5 22-year-old will compete in the 200m individual medley and 50 freestyle and will also be a candidate for two other relays, posting top-5 times this year in each event.

Andrew will face a competitive field headlined by Great Britain's Adam Peaty. Peaty owns the 15 fastest times in the event's history and is the only swimmer to break the 57-second mark. Peaty's world record of 56.88 seconds is over a full second faster than the next-fastest swimmer in history, Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands.

Peaty and Kamminga are the favorites to win gold and silver while Andrew has the potential to reach the podium in Tokyo. American Andrew Wilson also could be in the mix, although he is unlikely to finish in the top 3. Peaty's teammate James Wilby was a 2019 world silver medalist and could help Great Britain place two men on the same Olympic swimming podium for the first time since 1908.

Watch Michael Andrew's quest to add to the U.S. Olympic Swimming team's medal count at 10:12 p.m. ET.