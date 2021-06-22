Old Saybrook Skateboarder Named to U.S. Olympic Team

The first-ever Olympic Skateboarding team was announced Monday and an Old Saybrook woman is headed to Tokyo as a member of that team.

Alexis Sablone was named to the U.S. Skateboarding Street Olympic Team.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 34-year-old first made a name for herself in the skateboarding world in 2002. Since then she has won three X Games gold medals, two silver, and two bronze, according to her team bio. She is also currently the only pro female on several all-male teams, including Converse and Alltimers Skateboards.

“I never, ever would have expected this,” Sablone said. “Skateboarding is about freedom and all that stuff. In some ways, it’s not about competition, but here we are. … It’s not something I ever predicted, but it’s an incredible honor to be here doing this.”

Sablone is currently living in Brooklyn, New York. She is an architect and artist with an undergraduate degree from Columbia University and a Masters in Architecture from MIT.

The 12-member team headed to Tokyo next month also includes Cory Juneau (Park), Zion Wright (Park), Nyjah Huston (Street), Mariah Duran (Street), Jake Ilardi (Street), Brighton Zeuner (Park), Jagger Eaton (Street), Heimana Reynolds (Park), Alana Smith (Street), Bryce Wettstein (Park), and Jordyn Barratt (Park).