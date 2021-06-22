Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Games Live on NBC
2020 Tokyo Olympics

Old Saybrook Skateboarder Named to U.S. Olympic Team

Members of the first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team stand on stage during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, June 21, 2021. The team was introduced in Southern California, where the sport was invented roughly 70 years ago. Skateboarding is an Olympic sport for the first time in Tokyo, and the Americans are expected to be a strong team.
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

The first-ever Olympic Skateboarding team was announced Monday and an Old Saybrook woman is headed to Tokyo as a member of that team.

Alexis Sablone was named to the U.S. Skateboarding Street Olympic Team.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 34-year-old first made a name for herself in the skateboarding world in 2002. Since then she has won three X Games gold medals, two silver, and two bronze, according to her team bio. She is also currently the only pro female on several all-male teams, including Converse and Alltimers Skateboards.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Games Live on NBC

Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton Commits to Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love Commits to Tokyo Olympics

“I never, ever would have expected this,” Sablone said. “Skateboarding is about freedom and all that stuff. In some ways, it’s not about competition, but here we are. … It’s not something I ever predicted, but it’s an incredible honor to be here doing this.”

Sablone is currently living in Brooklyn, New York. She is an architect and artist with an undergraduate degree from Columbia University and a Masters in Architecture from MIT.

The 12-member team headed to Tokyo next month also includes Cory Juneau (Park), Zion Wright (Park), Nyjah Huston (Street), Mariah Duran (Street), Jake Ilardi (Street), Brighton Zeuner (Park), Jagger Eaton (Street), Heimana Reynolds (Park), Alana Smith (Street), Bryce Wettstein (Park), and Jordyn Barratt (Park).

This article tagged under:

2020 Tokyo OlympicsTokyo Olympicsold saybrookUS SkateboardingAlexis Sablone
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us