Olympic Fans Show Up For Opening Ceremony Watch Parties

By Dominique Moody

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Olympic fans are gathering together to cheer on their favorite players and countries - many of which are Team USA. Several watch parties took place around Connecticut, including in New Haven and Hartford.

At the Trinity Bar and Restaurant in New Haven, fans showed up to catch a glimpse of the opening ceremony.

"I'm looking forward to seeing some of the new sports that I haven't seen before," said David Berkowitz of New Haven.

Highlights, Top Moments From Exciting Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Eddie Higgins is from Ireland and is one of the co-owners of Trinity Bar and Restaurant. Higgins believes the Olympics are the perfect ingredient for camaraderie.

"It's kind of the world participating together for athletics and what better way to bring us all together," said Higgins.

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off on Friday, Japan unveiled an opening ceremony unlike any games before. From a moment of silence for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic to unique callouts to Japanese culture, here are the top 10 moments from the Olympics opening ceremony.

At the Parkville Market in Hartford, spectators united for the food and drinks. Many fans tell NBC Connecticut they're ready to see some traditional and new events.

"I like to watch the skateboarders," said Phil Johnson of New Britain.

"I'm waiting for the track and field myself," said Adrian Johnson of Berlin.

Eager fans gathered on Pratt Street while and paid close attention to the large projector, showing excitement for the next two weeks.

"I'm excited it's in Tokyo, I'm Japanese, I've never been interested in the Olympics before but it's just so cool to see my culture showcased," said Simone Dalton of Hartford.

"I always watch the Olympics it's fun to watch seeing all the countries kind of put aside everything else and just have fun," said Brian Ha of West Hartford.

The first match of the women's beach volleyball tournament was cancelled after a Czech player tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first event cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics caused by the disease.

